From an early age, Luis Roberto Guzman realized that he was born to be a performer. Since making his on-screen debut in 1998, he has become an international star with a resume that undeniably impressive. Recently, he has been getting a lot of attention for his role in the Netflix series, Who Killed Sara? Thanks to the show, he has gotten to share his talents with an extremely wide audience and his fan base has grown tremendously. With the second season of the show officially on the platform, there are lots of people who are excited to see what unfolds for Luis and the rest of the case. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Luis Roberto Guzman.