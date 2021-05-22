$310.02 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter
Wall Street brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $310.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent's earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.93 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.