2021 Buick Envision proves to a road trip worthy SUV

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will go on sale this summer with starting prices reaching up to $105,995, and the base Wagoneer, which starts at $59,995, won't arrive until later. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer look similar, but the latter has a slightly more upscale exterior and interior, a more powerful 6.4-liter V-8 engine, and standard four-wheel drive. The Wagoneer comes standard with rear-wheel drive and a 5.7-liter V-8 and a 48-volt hybrid assist that Jeep calls eTorque. The Wagoneer will compete with the likes of the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, or Ford Expedition, and the Grand Wagoneer with more luxurious full-size SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. If Car and Driver editors bought either of the two new three-rowers from Jeep, this is how we would spec them: