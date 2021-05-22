Chelsea predicted XI at Aston Villa: 3-4-2-1 passes test again
Chelsea goes into the final day of the season with its fate in its hands, but with a very difficult fixture in front of it. The Blues travel to Aston Villa‘s Villa Park, after picking up a point in the reverse fixture. That reverse fixture was the Blues’ third game in a week, so they needed to rest starters, sending out a majority of second-choice players. Chelsea has to win this match to decide where it lands by the end of the season, any other result and it’ll be hoping for favors from elsewhere.theprideoflondon.com