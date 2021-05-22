Chelsea predicted XI at Aston Villa: 3-4-2-1 passes test again

It’s finally here. The FA Cup final. Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at the end of January with the Blues just progressing from the FA Cup fourth round. Chelsea has come a long way since then. Tuchel has not played against Leicester City yet, but the fans would remember the last match between these two sides as the match that decided Lampard’s fate. The Blues are just coming away from a defeat at home against Arsenal so they need to fix some things in order to be prepared for this match mentally. Here’s who we think Tuchel hands the ultimate responsibility to bring home the FA Cup: