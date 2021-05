The NBA’s 3-point dependence is stronger than ever. For the ninth consecutive season, the league record for 3-pointers made per game has been broken. The 26,375th 3-pointer of the season was made Wednesday night. That means, even if zero 3s are made in the season’s final four days, the league’s average in 2020-21 still will be higher than any other regular season in history. Teams are averaging about 12.7 made 3s per game this season. The previous mark was 12.2 per game, set last season.