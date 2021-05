MADISON, WI (Wisconsin Radio Network) – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is looking for teachers. The D-P-I is running a series of public service announcements trying to inspire people to become teachers. Schools in the state are experiencing significant shortages. The messages encourage retired teachers to come back as substitutes and suggesting people who are considering a career change should become educators. The state agency wants to find people who are creative and adaptive. Milwaukee Public Schools held a virtual recruitment event Saturday, but it’s not just the big school districts that need somebody to stand at the front of a classroom. The teacher shortage is statewide.