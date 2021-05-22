My mum escaped the cruelty of Ireland’s mother and baby homes. I might not be alive if she hadn’t

My mother haunts me. Our mothers are present in us, alive or dead, their hands still plucking at the tangle of guilt and love that forms our psyche. Mine inhabits my conscience and my novels, both comforting and rejecting, and for all that she and I went through, I wish she was here. She died six years ago, and I was lucky enough to be with her on that day. Lucky, because I could tuck her in before she went, summarise her life’s good things for her in those last hours, and witness the fact that death can be peaceful after all the suffering.