Live at Worthy Farm: joy as Glastonbury makes a rainy return

Coldplay and Jorja Smith have joined the star-packed line-up of Radio 1’s Big Weekend Of Live Music, due to take place this weekend, 28-31 May. Thanks to restrictions in place because of the global pandemic, it’s the second consecutive year the event will take place online. Performances will be broadcast over the weekend on Radio 1, with full sets also available on BBC Sounds. Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1’s iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on iPlayer featuring selected performances and artist interviews from the whole weekend.