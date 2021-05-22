Live at Worthy Farm: joy as Glastonbury makes a rainy return
It is Sunday afternoon in Somerset, and Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis is darting around her farmhouse looking for coats for Haim to wear. The Los Angeles sisters have just arrived to record their performance for Live at Worthy Farm, a global livestream – premiering tonight online and in cinemas – that will stand in for the real festival after Covid forced Glastonbury to cancel for two years running. Later this week, the likes of Coldplay, Damon Albarn and Kano will visit the farm to record their sets in the festival’s best-known locations.www.theguardian.com