LISTEN: As Others Dems Dither, Downing Makes His Gubernatorial Case

wgbh.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN: As Others Dems Dither, Downing Makes His Gubernatorial Case. Right now, any talk about the 2022 Massachusetts governor’s race is likely to be speculative. Maybe Charlie Baker will seek a third term! Maybe Maura Healey will finally challenge him! But there’s one notable exception: Ben Downing, the former Democratic state senator, is in and has already been running for months. In this episode, Adam Reilly and Mike Deehan chat with Downing about his vision for the state and how his biography informs his political worldview — but first, Adam, Peter Kadzis, and Bay State Banner senior editor Yawu Miller size up Downing’s potential Democratic rivals.

www.wgbh.org
