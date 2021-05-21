LISTEN: As Others Dems Dither, Downing Makes His Gubernatorial Case

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was reportedly shown the door at a GOP event where he planned to confront two governors with his false election claims. The Republican Governors Association "threw out" Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, on Tuesday when he came to its spring conference in Tennessee, Politico reported. The MyPillow boss told the outlet he flew in to Nashville to attend the conference, only for an event coordinator to tell him he wasn't allowed into any official RGA events almost immediately after he showed up to collect his credentials. He now plans to leave Nashville early on his private plane, he said.