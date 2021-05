This story is sponsored by True DNA Story. Too often we hear stories about someone who is dealing with a disease. They and their loved ones are suffering from something that took too long to find when knowing earlier might have eased pain and suffering. It probably wasn't long ago you saw a similar story pop up on your social media news feed. Maybe you wonder if something as tragic could happen to you or someone in your family. There is something that can give you peace of mind and help you to be more proactive with your health. Utah-based True DNA Story was created because several team members lost loved ones from this exact problem.