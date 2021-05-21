Spain on redistricting process: 'It is completely an injustice to democracy'

Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) has a simple formula for why he fears the map redistricting process may be headed in the wrong direction. “A flawed process leads to a flawed product. The process is flawed because it's happening behind closed doors. It's happening in a situation where politicians are picking the voters whom they will represent in the next 10 years, and the product will be flawed because it uses not official census data but American Community Survey estimates,” Demmer said at a May 6 news conference on the issue. “Our message today and the message of more than 50 groups from across Illinois and hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans who have signed petitions to call for a fair map process that empowers an independent commission Is this: Use census data and open the door and let the people of Illinois in.”