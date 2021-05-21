newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, IL

Spain on redistricting process: 'It is completely an injustice to democracy'

By Glenn Minnis
peoriastandard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is vowing to fight in the battle to bring fair map redistricting to Illinois. “I’m a member of the Illinois House redistricting committee,” Spain said at a May 6 news conference posted to YouTube. “We have talked for years going back to the previous attempts to pass a constitutional amendment through a citizen petition effort that politicians should not be allowed to select their own voters. It's been an anecdote; it's been a reality, but today we actually get to see exactly where it happens.”

peoriastandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Spain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Redistricting#Constitutional Amendment#Democrats#Injustice#Independent Voters#Republican Lawmakers#State#Illinois House#Republicans#Politicians#Gop Lawmakers#Fight#Census Data#Witness#Maps#Population Estimates#Deadlines#Gov J B Pritzker#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Quincy, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Sen. Tracy Says New Legislative Map About Politics Over People

Illinois Democratic legislative leaders released their map showing new district boundaries late last week, and one state senator is not happy about the result. In a press release, Quincy Republican Senator Jil Tracy said the legislative map released Friday shows Democrat leaders have chosen politics over people, citing an earlier pledge by Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto any partisan drawn map.
Politicsillinoisvalleytimes.com

Demmer on redistricting: 'A flawed process leads to a flawed product'

Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) has a simple formula for why he fears the map redistricting process may be headed in the wrong direction. “A flawed process leads to a flawed product. The process is flawed because it's happening behind closed doors. It's happening in a situation where politicians are picking the voters whom they will represent in the next 10 years, and the product will be flawed because it uses not official census data but American Community Survey estimates,” Demmer said at a May 6 news conference on the issue. “Our message today and the message of more than 50 groups from across Illinois and hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans who have signed petitions to call for a fair map process that empowers an independent commission Is this: Use census data and open the door and let the people of Illinois in.”
Moline, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Make democracy stronger

Elections are my favorite sport, but lately I'm sick of politics. Both parties have become hyper-partisan, and legislators are more interested in making the news than making laws. Politicians in Springfield are considering a bill that would address some of my frustrations and make our democracy stronger. The bill introduces...
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Redistricting chairs comment on final passage of redistricting plans

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate each in bipartisan and overwhelming votes on Wednesday approved new legislative district maps. By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years immediately following the decennial Census. Under the Oklahoma Constitution, redistricting plans for state legislative districts must be completed by the end of this year’s regular session.
Illinois Stateseillinoisnews.com

Severin: 'People want transparency' with redistricting process in Illinois

Republican state Rep. Dave Severin (R-Marion) is demanding that state legislators listen to citizens' requests for more transparency and fair maps during the redistricting process. “I just wanted to say that I have been on almost all 27 of these meetings,” Severin said during a recent House Redistricting Committee hearing...
Congress & CourtsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Editorial: Setting an example on redistricting

Groups such as Common Cause and the League of Women Voters have been working for years to take politics out of the once-a-decade redistricting process. In 2016, a bipartisan panel of legislators and citizens recommended the General Assembly pass a law to create a nine-member commission to complete the process.
Illinois Statepeoriastandard.com

Tracy calls for ethics reform: 'We are here to restore the people of Illinois' faith in our government'

Illinois Republicans are hoping that their Democratic colleagues will join the effort to make serious progress in some much-needed ethics reform. State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Macomb) joined several other Republican senators at a May 17 Senate Republican Caucus news conference to discuss the importance and the urgency of reworking the statehouse's ethics rules.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Feehery: The tyranny of the House majority

Maybe it is the fear of the cicadas that made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) decide to keep the House out of session for the next three weeks. But control is more likely the reason. When the members aren’t around, the Speaker has the ability to exert even more tyrannical control over the House as an institution.
Omaha, NELincoln Journal Star

Redistricting committee displays partisan divide as it adopts rules guiding process

It didn't take long for the Legislature's redistricting committee to split into partisan division. During an executive session filled with tension, the committee Tuesday removed a guideline it had accepted earlier to attempt to preserve the core of current legislative districts in reaching its redistricting decisions. The committee action came...
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Nonpartisan Group CHANGE Illinois Criticizing State Map Redistricting Process

(Peoria, IL) — The nonpartisan group CHANGE Illinois is criticizing General Assembly Democrats’ approach to the state’s redistricting process. The co-chair of the group that advocates for ethics and efficiency in state government says the organization is very frustrated with how the process is turning out. Brad McMillan says the maps should be drawn in a transparent way by an independent commission to create fair, competitive districts. McMillan also says Democrats should have waited for 2020 Census data before releasing their proposed map Friday.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

As they make $52 billion in decisions, Minnesota lawmakers carry out budget talks in secret

More than one week after lawmakers adjourned their regular session, legislators are negotiating the state’s $52 billion budget behind closed doors. Spokespeople for the Democratically controlled House and GOP-led Senate on Tuesday said working groups began meeting in the days after the Minnesota Legislature closed out the 2021 legislative session. But specifics were scarce and only one hearing was broadcast publicly.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

Senate committee to hear DC Statehood bill in June

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee will hold a hearing on S. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, in June according to a Senate aide. It will mark only the second time in history that a Senate hearing will hear discussion about establishing D.C. as the 51st state within the United States. The only other hearing came in 2014.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Bipartisan Roads Bill Set for Vote as Groups Lament ‘Status Quo’

Proposes some new programs, but advocates say it isn’t enough. A bipartisan bill to fund highways, roads, and bridges set to be considered on Wednesday perpetuates the U.S. transportation system’s entrenched safety, sustainability, and inequality problems, advocacy groups say. The $303.5 billion highway bill that the Senate Environment and Public...