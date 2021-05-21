Spain on redistricting process: 'It is completely an injustice to democracy'
State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is vowing to fight in the battle to bring fair map redistricting to Illinois. “I’m a member of the Illinois House redistricting committee,” Spain said at a May 6 news conference posted to YouTube. “We have talked for years going back to the previous attempts to pass a constitutional amendment through a citizen petition effort that politicians should not be allowed to select their own voters. It's been an anecdote; it's been a reality, but today we actually get to see exactly where it happens.”peoriastandard.com