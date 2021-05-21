newsbreak-logo
Red Velvet's Yeri displays her healthy figure in yoga outfits for 'Vogue'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pictorial featuring Red Velvet's Yeri was recently released by 'Vogue' fashion magazine. On May 21, 'Vogue Korea' released the stunning pictorial of Yeri wearing various Yoga outfits. Yeri showed off her modest charm that was slightly different from her charms on stage in the pictorials. Wearing sportswear, Yeri showed off her fit figure and slim bodyline along with her beautiful face that had minimum makeup.

