Special Weather Statement issued for Morton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MORTON COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Glen Ullin, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glen Ullin. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.