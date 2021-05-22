Adolis Garcia’s walk-off home run lifts Rangers over Astros in 10 innings

Everyone loves awards, right? Okay, so not everyone, but in this day and age, I feel we should celebrate at any given moment. The Rangers’ April came out somewhat expected on the outside. At 11-16, Texas sits in the cellar of the AL West and oddly with the third-lowest win percentage in the American League (Minnesota and Detroit are lower). The good news is that the Rangers are only five games back of the first-place Oakland, but May becomes a road-heavy schedule for Texas. Sixteen of the club’s twenty-eight games are away from Globe Life Field, considering this club is 6-7 on the road, may not be the worst thing in the world. Yes, the Rangers in April won the same number of road games in thirteen games as they did in 2020, where they played thirty road games.