NORWALK — The Norwalk softball team was held to one hit by SBC Lake Division power Bellevue on Wednesday in a 12-0 loss to the Lady Red at Norwalk High School. Bellevue (14-0, 10-0) clinched at least a share of the league championship with the win, and will go for the outright title next Thursday at Tiffin Columbian. With the loss, Norwalk fell to 7-11 overall and 6-4 in the Lake.