newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoffs 2021 — Social media responds to Ja Morant leading Memphis Grizzlies to No.8 seed

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant was “on his grizzly” as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a playoff spot with a win over league MVP finalist Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Read more: Lessons from the wildest NBA season on record. The 21-year-old put on an electric 35-point performance to secure...

blackchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dez Bryant
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jusuf Nurkić
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Pinterest#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors#Titans#Tennessee Titans#Kuz#Kingjames#Dezbryant#Bobbymarks42#Jjj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Without Ja Morant Against Kings

On Friday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Memphis. The Kings are already eliminated from the post-season, and their history of missing the playoffs just continues to keep growing by the season. Over on the Grizzlies side, they will be in the NBA's play-in tournament, and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: What could a Jaren Jackson Jr trade look like?

It’s obvious that the NY Knicks are going to be looking to upgrade however possible this offseason, and one of those upgrades might very well be a trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. I recently wrote an article discussing a piece by Marc Berman of the NY Post stating that a...
NBACBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Cleared for Sunday

Morant (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Golden State. The 20-year-old was one of eight Grizzlies sidelined Friday against the Kings, and most of the group will return to action for the final game of the regular season. Morant has averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.2 minutes over his past five games.
NBAYardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant throws support behind Stephen Curry for NBA MVP

Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry dropped 46 points in his team’s huge win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. By virtue of Curry going off for another huge game, the future Hall of Famer clinched his second NBA scoring title. He also helped Golden State clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a play-in matchup against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Matchups are set for the NBA’s play-in tournament — featuring LeBron James and the Lakers vs. scoring champ Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA’s regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the playoffs. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the postseason.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Spartans in the NBA: End of 2020-21 regular season recap

The NBA’s 75th regular season concluded Sunday night, which means it’s time to check in on the Michigan State products in the league. There are eight active Spartans in the NBA, and six of them will participate in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night. Because of the 2019-20 complications brought...