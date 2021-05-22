Mohawk slips past Plymouth for district title

The Gloucester High School girls’ tennis team has won the Peninsula District championship, the first time they have claimed this title since 2011. The team has been undefeated all season, playing against Woodside (twice), Heritage, Menchville, Phoebus and Mathews. The GHS girls won by default against Kecoughtan, Bethel, Hampton, and Denbigh as they did not have teams.The Lady Dukes’ #1 and #2 seeds, Skylar Tenan and Meadow Spears, respectively, were scheduled to head to Virginia Beach yesterday for the singles portion of the regional tournament. Tenan and Spears will go as a doubles team, along with doubles partners Gracie King and Tatum Foster today to Virginia Beach for the doubles portion of the regional tournament.