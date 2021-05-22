newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, OH

Mohawk slips past Plymouth for district title

Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY — Plymouth could almost taste it. The Big Red got an outstanding pitching performance from senior pitcher Ariel Plank, but two mistakes in the sixth inning proved to be too costly. Plymouth committed two errors that cost it three runs and could not finish the comeback in the seventh...

norwalkreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Shelby, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Plymouth, OH
Sports
Shelby, OH
Education
City
Shelby, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Night Games#Left Field#The Big Red#Division Iv#Shelby High School#Covid#Warriors#Ohsaa#Play#Hitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
High Schooldcpostgazette.com

Antlers christen new field with district title

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn High baseball team enjoyed playing on its brand new turf field at Frerichs Legion Field and Mason Schultz and Carl Brodersen Memorial Stadium as the Antlers captured the B-3 District Championship with a 10-1 win over Roncalli Catholic Saturday. “It feels pretty good to go three-out-of-three for state tournament runs this year,” Elkhorn High senior Gannon […]
Idaho Falls, IDIdaho8.com

Idaho Falls sweeps Highland to win district title

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls will head to the State Tournament as 5A District 5-6 Champions. The Tigers beat Highland 4-0 and 8-7 in a doubleheader at Melaleuca Field. Both teams already earned a spot in the 5A State Tournament. Idaho Falls' Merit Jones pitched a complete game...
Baseballmainstreetpreps.com

Watertown wins District 8-AA title

SMITHVILLE – Watertown's baseball team improved to 24-5 and earned the District 8-AA tournament championship with an 8-3 win over DeKalb County Wednesday evening. With the victory, the Purple Tigers earned a home game Monday, May 17 in the opening round of the Region 4-AA tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Grangeville notches fourth straight district title

GRANGEVILLE — Outstanding play in all aspects carried the 2021 baseball Bulldogs to their fourth straight district title with a sweep of St. Maries and Orofino Monday afternoon, May 10. “I thought we pitched the ball well today,” head coach Lee Nadiger said. “Blake Schoo had 12 strikeouts that first...
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Branson wins district title

The Branson Pirates tennis team defeated Willard for the second time this season, this time to secure the Class 5 District 6 title. The Pirates went down in doubles, losing the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Juniors Jake Decker and Garrett Beckham won No. 3 doubles 8-6 for their first point.
Ste. Genevieve, MOstegenherald.com

Valle Boys, Girls Roll To Easy District Titles

It was almost as if 2020 had never happened. Valle Catholic boys and girls track squads rolled to Class 1, District 1 championships Saturday at Dexter, making the lack of a 2020 spring season just a bad memory. The Valle boys tallied 236 points to runnerup St. Paul Lutheran’s 83.3....
Almont, MItricitytimes-online.com

Almont slips past Everest Collegiate

ALMONT — Almont edged Everest Collegiate, 5-4, in a non-league varsity baseball game it hosted last Thursday. Nolan Idyle, Kylar Fisher and Tyler Fillinger led Almont with a double each. The Raiders also had Blake Bunch, Noah Houvener, Landon Kruse, Trenton Kruse, Blake Cody and Mathew Dwyer (a single apiece) reach the hitting column.
Manhattan, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Eagles cruise to District 12C Meet titles

BOZEMAN — While it may have been a surprise to some, Laura Arthun was confident things would turn out the way they did Friday. Manhattan Christian’s track teams swept the District 12C Meet championships at Gallatin High School with the girls tallying 152 points and the boys 148. Twin Bridges finished as the runner up on both sides with 109 points for the girls and 88 for the boys.
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

Lady Broncos claim district softball title

BLACKFOOT — The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot swept through the District 6, High Country Conference softball tournament and claimed the district championship Thursday afternoon behind the arm of senior pitcher Kymber Wieland and the bat of Victoria Agado, who went three-for-four on the afternoon with four runs batted in. Wieland...
Spring Creek, NVNevada Appeal

Greenwave slip past Spring Creek in 3A baseball

SPRING CREEK — The Fallon baseball team put up a big first inning in the series opener against Spring Creek, extending its lead throughout the contest for a 14-6 victory. Fallon entertained the Spartans in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning the first game 7-5 and the second, 8-7. The Wave host Dayton at 3 p.m.
Soccerwilliamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood soccer gets past Ravenwood in district tourney 'Battle' semis

The Brentwood Bruins (13-2-2) and Ravenwood Raptors (6-5-4) met for the second time this season in the semifinal round of the district playoffs Tuesday at RHS. This game had the potential for a great finish as the last time these teams played, a 2-2 tie. In the end, there could only be one winner, as the Bruins advance to the district final with a 3-1 away victory.
Mcmurray, PANew Castle News

Mohawk girls win WPIAL team track title

McMURRAY — The Mohawk High girls track and field team ended a lengthy drought Wednesday. The Lady Warriors beat Shenango (90-60) and South Park (96-54), while tying Quaker Valley (75-75) at the WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championship. The Lady Wildcats knocked off the Lady Quakers. That win by Shenango coupled with Mohawk scoring the most points of the meet clinched the team title for the Lady Warriors.
High Schoolpulaskicitizen.com

District 10-A Title Decided by PKs

The Richland High School boys’ soccer team will be playing in regions for the first time in 20 years after finishing runner-up in the District 10-A tourney. The Raiders defeated Hickman County 5-0 to earn the distinction of taking on top seed, East Hickman, in the final. Richland took the lead early, but the match came down to penalty kicks after a spirited effort from both clubs.
gazettejournal.net

Gloucester wins Peninsula District girls’ tennis title

The Gloucester High School girls’ tennis team has won the Peninsula District championship, the first time they have claimed this title since 2011. The team has been undefeated all season, playing against Woodside (twice), Heritage, Menchville, Phoebus and Mathews. The GHS girls won by default against Kecoughtan, Bethel, Hampton, and Denbigh as they did not have teams.The Lady Dukes’ #1 and #2 seeds, Skylar Tenan and Meadow Spears, respectively, were scheduled to head to Virginia Beach yesterday for the singles portion of the regional tournament. Tenan and Spears will go as a doubles team, along with doubles partners Gracie King and Tatum Foster today to Virginia Beach for the doubles portion of the regional tournament.
Medical Lake, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Cardinal boys win NEA District tennis title

MEDICAL LAKE - Medical Lake's boys' tennis team is adding some new awards to the trophy case outside the high school gym winning the Northeast A League District championship last week. "This is the first trophy to enter the school's tennis trophy case in quite a few years," boys head...
Saint Clair, MOWashington Missourian

Bulldogs outduel Sullivan, move to district title game

St. Clair got the runs it needed in its last turn at the plate. The No. 2 Bulldogs (14-7) tallied all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat No. 3 Sullivan (6-15) Saturday, 3-1, in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament at Sullivan. Despite Sullivan...