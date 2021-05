The Blues don’t know who they’re facing in the first-round of the NHL playoffs, but they now know when they’re playing. Be prepared for some late-night hockey. Whether the opponent is Colorado or Vegas, the Blues open at 9 p.m. Central on Monday on the road. They play Wednesday on the road, with a 9:30 p.m. start, then play Games 3 and 4 at Enterprise Center on Friday, May 21, and Sunday, May 23, in the best-of-seven series.