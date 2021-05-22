Thunder Basin vs Kelly Walsh State Soccer Semifinals: [VIDEO]

It's an understatement to say that Peter Visser of Star Valley came to the State Track Meet in Casper to compete against the rest of the state's distance runners and himself. Visser was ultra-impressive by winning all 3 of the 4A distance races over the weekend and set the all-class state record in the 3200 meters. He ran 9.18.79 to break the previous record held by Brody Smith of Cody. He was a defending state champion in the 3200 meter outdoor and also placed first in the 1600 and the 800 in 2021. In that 1600 meter event, it was like two races in one. Visser against the clock and the rest of the field against each other.