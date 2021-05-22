newsbreak-logo
Thunder Basin vs Kelly Walsh State Soccer Semifinals: [VIDEO]

By Rocky Cordova
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 5 days ago
Thunder Basin beat Kelly Walsh 1-0 in the Wyoming High School State Soccer tournament to advance to the state championship. The match was a strong defensive battle by both teams. The game saw many shots and key defensive saves by both goalkeepers. The score was 0-0 at halftime and stayed...

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming.

