Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has revealed what one moment from the books she wished had not been cut from the film adaptations. Throughout the franchise, Lynch portrayed the eccentric and kindhearted Luna Lovegood. Luna’s father, Xenophilius Lovegood, was played by Rhys Ifans. The 29-year-old recently revealed which scene from the sixth novel, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, she was particularly sad to see cut from the Warner Bros film adaptations.Lynch told Insider that she felt the excluded moment, which takes place aboard the Hogwarts Express train, was crucial to depicting her character’s personality.“Luna says something like, ‘Oh,...