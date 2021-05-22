newsbreak-logo
Lebanon, TN

Clark pleads guilty in 2018 homicide

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
Nearly three years after his arrest on a first-degree murder charge, Christopher Clark pleaded guilty to a lesser crime this week.

With his jury trial underway, Clark, 31, decided to accept a plea agreement on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Ariel Warden.

15th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Jimmy Lea said Clark agreed to a 25-year prison sentence, the maximum punishment the charge carries.

Clark would be eligible for parole after completing around 85% of his sentenc, he said.

According to Lea, information came to light during the trial Tuesday that altered the dynamics of the case.

The defense approached the prosecution with the plea deal on Wednesday, Lea said. He did not specify what information led to the plea, only saying that “facts revealed themselves to the defense and prosecution.”

During the trial Tuesday, the victim’s grandfather, grandmother and cousin were called to the stand to recount the events of the morning in which Warden was killed. The 911 call was also played in its entirety.

Clark was represented in court by Donnaven Vasek. Attempts to reach Vasek for comment were unsuccessful.

Warden, 25 at the time of her death, was stabbed repeatedly the morning of June 9, 2018, at a home on Trousdale Ferry Pike where she and Clark were living. She and Clark had three children together who were present at the scene.

Clark also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse as part of the agreement.

