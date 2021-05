BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With weather warming up, Dan Cashman tells us what we can start planting in our garden. Dan Cashman: “Finally this is the time of the year we have been waiting for because now it should be safe to plant the tender crops out in your garden that you’re going to get out of the greenhouse like tomato plants peppers cucumbers they have been in here nice and cozy and now it’s time to set them in the garden.