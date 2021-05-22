newsbreak-logo
Blue Roses Falling, presented by The Big Muddy Dance Company

By The Big Muddy Dance Company
Cover picture for the articleYou won’t want to miss this full-length world premiere collaboration, featuring entrancing soundscapes created especially for this project by Brooklyn-based musical artists Animal Feelings and Fancy Colors, digital media designs by Marc Macaranas, and original choreography by Artistic Director Brian Enos! "Blue Roses Falling," presented by Kathleen and Kent Turner will be performed outdoors by two unique casts at 2pm and 7pm on May 22 under The Big Top.

