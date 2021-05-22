The Alchemical Method: Myth as a Guide to Introspection

Mental health issues are one of the more taboo topics in the hip-hop industry. While the topic is talked about a lot by artists in their music, such as with Maryland native Sybyr, the surrounding conversation around the issues hasn't ever really been at the forefront like it should be. While that can be a hindrance, the fact that artists like him have been willing to speak on it has allowed for the conversation to seem a bit less heinous over the last half-decade. Sticking to a style that's endeared him to listeners all over, Sybyr checks into our pages for the first time with his important new video for, "THE MILL."