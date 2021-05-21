newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely. Tavares is under the...

www.boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Paul Byron
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Sheldon Keefe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Team#Concussion#The Maple Leafs#Ap#The Montreal Canadiens#Toronto#St Michael#Team Doctors#Leaves#Scary Moment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian: Receives medical clearance

Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who Will Be the Playoff X-Factor?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are about to face each other in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. It is a shame that both fan bases have had to wait this long for these...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Playoff format could help end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Nick Foligno was 5 when his father made his longest playoff run with Toronto and he remembers it like it was yesterday. The festive atmosphere in the streets after winning Game 7 to advance to the conference final. The questionable missed call against Wayne Gretzky and the searing pain of the Maple Leafs losing to Los Angeles in seven games, one step short of the 1993 final.
Hockeydailyhive.com

Leafs captain Tavares stretchered off ice after scary collision

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has suffered a scary-looking injury. Tavares had to be stretchered off the ice at Scotiabank Arena, midway through the first period of the opening game of the Leafs’ playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs captain fell to the ice after being bumped...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLNHL

Anderson likely to start for Capitals in Game 2 against Bruins

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Craig Anderson is likely to start for the Washington Capitals against the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday he had no update on the severity...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLNHL

Hellebuyck, Jets confident heading into series with Oilers

WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck's confidence has always been a key part of his success between the pipes, and that hasn't dwindled one bit ahead of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old has a lot to be confident about. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had two shutouts in his final four starts of the season (his total of five shutouts is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth most in the NHL).
HockeyRealGM

John Tavares Hospitalized After Hit To Face

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a knee to his face Thursday night in Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto...
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Adding a dash of Nash to the Maple Leafs lineup part of playoff recipe for Keefe

The Maple Leafs’ lineup for Game 1 came into clearer focus on Sunday. In the Leafs’ first practice to prepare for the best-of-seven series against the Montreal Canadiens starting on Thursday, some of what coach Sheldon Keefe put together looked rather familiar. Winger Zach Hyman, who has not played since...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.