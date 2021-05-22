North Union’s Nielsen 2nd at state; Fairmont tracksters 1st, 2nd at quad

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — North Union junior Sam Nielsen literally reached new heights in Friday’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet at Drake Stadium. Nielsen cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump to earn a share of a state silver medal with Alburnett’s Hailey Carolan. Nielsen passed on the starting height set at 4-6, then duplicated Carolan’s effort by clearing 4-8, 4-10 and 5-0 without a miss before arching her back over the bar at 5-2 on her second attempt.

Des Moines, IASentinel

Warriors prepare for state track

DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union’s Bryer Prochniak and Carter Anderson will compete in two events each, while the Warriors’ Sam Nielsen and Anna Longhenry will vie for honors in one individual event and also combine for three legs of two relay races during this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet.
Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Suhr and Wardyn Leading Chargers at State

The AC/GC boys track and field team will have a handful of athletes competing at the state championships later this week. Junior Trevin Suhr will represent the Chargers in a pair of distance events. Suhr will run in the 800 meter and the 1600 meter race. Wardyn will conclude his track and field career as a Charger in the 110 meter hurdles and the high jump. The Chargers will also have their 4X800 relay compete.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Girls Track to be Well Represented

The Panorama girls track and field team will be well represented later this week at the state championships in Des Moines. A total of nine events, six individuals and three relays, will feature Panorama athletes. Freshman Jaidyn Sellers will be making her debut on the big stage and will compete in the 100 meter and the 200 meter. Olivia Steffan will race in the 400 meter, and Gwen Steffan will run in the 800 meter race. Ella Waddle will represent the Panthers in the 1500 meter. Shey Storesund will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Panorama also qualified in the 4X400 meter, 4X800, and the distance medley.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont’s rally in 6th inning downs Martin Co. West

WELCOME — Fairmont produced its fourth consecutive baseball victory Friday night, but not without needing a sixth-inning power surge. Landen Meyerdirk triggered the Cardinals’ late extra-base hit barrage with a pinch-hit double before teammates Eli Anderson, Jack Kosbab and Levi Pooley each blasted triples during a seven-run sixth at-bat to pace an eventual 13-6 comeback win over the Martin County West Mavericks in Welcome.
Iowa Stateq957.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Blue Earth, MNFaribault County Register

Cards down Bucs 2-1 in close game

Interstate 90 rivals Fairmont and Blue Earth Area met at Veterans Field in Blue Earth for their only scheduled meeting on the diamond this year last Thursday, May 13. There were only a total of six hits in the contest. Fairmont had four hits off of BEA freshman Taylor Davids while the Bucs were held to just two hits off of Cardinal ace Zach Jorgensen.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont girls & boys teams still perfect on the track

BLUE EARTH — For the second consecutive meet, a long-standing Fairmont Cardinal track & field record fell. After Ellie Hernes broke a 17-year-old triple jump record Tuesday, Laura Thompson put her name in the record books again in the 3,200-meter run. Thompson claimed first in the two-mile event with a...
Martin County, MNSentinel

MCW, Bettin defuse Chargers in softball clash

WELCOME — Kelley Bettin’s arm led the Mavericks to victory. Kelley Bettin pitched a complete-game shutout from the circle, while the Martin County West offense scored early runs to build a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers during nonconference softball action Friday at Fox Lake Sports Complex in Welcome.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Jorgensen pitches Fairmont to 2-1 baseball victory over Blue Earth Area

BLUE EARTH — Fairmont junior right-hander Zach Jorgensen literally helped deliver a good-to-the-last-pitch baseball victory to the visiting Cardinals’ overall record on Thursday. The hard-throwing Jorgensen hurled a two-hit complete-game gem from the mound and delivered an RBI single from the batter’s box to help Fairmont squeeze by the rival...
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Blackhawks cage Jaguars in golf dual meets

FAIRMONT — Colin Wihlm’s medalist nine-hole score of 40 led the Madelia Blackhawks to a dual meet 188-216 win over the Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther Jaguars on Friday at Rose Lake Golf Club in Fairmont. Wihlm sank four pars to build his leading total. Madelia’s Josiah DeMaris hit three pars on...
Worthington, MNWorthington Daily Globe

WHS shows depth in distance running

FAIRMONT -- The Worthington High School boys track and field team once again exhibited its strength in distance running Tuesday while competing against Fairmont and Adrian/Ellsworth at Fairmont. Trojans Jordan Melendez, Mikele Walu and Ofbeka Morke placed 1-2-3 in the 800-meter run as Melendez won with a time of 2:08.1....
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Cardinal tennis team declaws Tigers, 5-2

FAIRMONT — After shuffling the Cards during the last couple of dual meets, Fairmont head tennis coach Eric Johnson restored his traditional starting lineup on Thursday. No. 2 singles netter Thomas Klanderud and No. 1 singles player Ameya Komaragiri, who combined forces at first doubles earlier in the week, quickly reeled off the first two points of the hometown Cardinals’ sweep of the bracket in Fairmont.
Rochester, MNSentinel

Schaeffer Academy tennis serves 7-0 loss to Fairmont

ROCHESTER — The Schaeffer Academy Lions swept both singles and doubles brackets to net a 7-0 nonconference victory over the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday in Rochester. Brady Zimmerman and Faith Monson outdueled Fairmont’s combination of Ameya Komaragiri and Thomas Klanderud at the No. 1 position in the doubles bracket. Zimmerman and Monson claimed a first-set tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5), before edging Komaragiri and Klanderud in the second set, 6-4.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont’s Soelter, Vaughn combine to throw 2-hitter at Waseca

FAIRMONT — Jackson Utermarck’s towering infield popup in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed the Fairmont baseball team to exit Herb Wolf Field via a “drop-off” run-rule victory on Tuesday. Utermarck’s sky-high hit landed out of a back-pedaling Waseca second baseman’s reach to plate Eli Anderson and Jack Kosbab...