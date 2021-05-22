North Union’s Nielsen 2nd at state; Fairmont tracksters 1st, 2nd at quad
DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union junior Sam Nielsen literally reached new heights in Friday’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet at Drake Stadium. Nielsen cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump to earn a share of a state silver medal with Alburnett’s Hailey Carolan. Nielsen passed on the starting height set at 4-6, then duplicated Carolan’s effort by clearing 4-8, 4-10 and 5-0 without a miss before arching her back over the bar at 5-2 on her second attempt.www.fairmontsentinel.com