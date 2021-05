It might be easy to overlook a program like Abilene Christian University. The Wildcats have only been in Division I for eight years. They are a little geographically isolated, caught in the no-man’s land of the Texas plains a couple hours away from both Lubbock and DFW. They toil away in a 13-team conference this year, but will move to toil in another 13-team conference next year. Hell, they even have a rather expected, ubiquitous nickname… the Wildcats.