As curfews are lifted and outdoor gatherings become maskless (for those vaccinated), Americans are finally seeing some semblance of in-person life. While this is the moment we've all been dreaming of, the prospect of leaving pandemic cocoons for the outside world is having a negative impact on many Americans' mental health. In fact, our 2021 Purpose Forcast showed that more than half of Americans say they feel anxious about adjusting to in-person life as the pandemic comes to an end.