Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Rose Society Helped Beautify City

By Brian Spangle
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was May 19, 1957, a rainy Sunday, and the auditorium of the American Legion Home on North Fourth Street was filled with colorful, fragrant roses. Despite the inclement weather, hundreds of people filed through to enjoy the beautiful flowers. It was on that day that members of the Vincennes Rose Society held their first rose show, what would become a highly anticipated annual event for the next several decades. The Vincennes Rose Society, made up of amateur rose enthusiasts, was organized in 1956. The organization’s work inspired many in the city to plant their own roses.

www.suncommercial.com
