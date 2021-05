Even though Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom broke up a long time ago, the NBA star still thinks of his ex fondly to this day. They were married for four years before Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013. However, his near-fatal overdose in 2015 caused the case to be put on hold until 2016 when it was finalized. Since Kardashian was there throughout Odom’s recovery despite their split, you might be wondering if they’re still friends years later. During a May 24 interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Odom got real about his current relationship with Kardashian. If you were a fan of their relationship, you need to check out Lamar Odom’s update on where he and Khloé Kardashian stand, because it’s so bittersweet.