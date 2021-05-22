Coach Moon era sets for second time with Jaguars; no reason given for departure

The history books will inexorably link coach Bill Moon and the Capital football program for their success together. Moon’s second chapter at the school ended Thursday when the 71-year-old submitted his letter of resignation, confirmed Santa Fe Public Schools Associate Superintendent Larry Chavez. Moon spent the past nine years piloting the program, producing a 36-50-1 record with three district titles and just as many state playoff appearances. Capital was also where he spent 18 of his 26 years as a head coach, having started the program when the school opened in 1988 and leading it to a 55-41 mark and three district titles before resigning in 1996.