Generations column

GENERATIONS TO OFFER LIVING A HEALTHY LIFE WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN JUNE. Generations will be offering a free 6-week course, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, from 10 a.m.-noon every Tuesday beginning June 1 through July 13 at Robert E. Green Activities Center on the Vincennes University campus, 120 W. Harrison St. According to the National Council on Aging, about 80% of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 68% have at least two. Many adults with conditions such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis, and others struggle to find ways to manage their condition. This program will address issues faced by individuals dealing with chronic disease. Some of the topics discussed during the course of this program are: techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep; decision-making skills to better deal with medication use and treatment options; exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; pacing activity and rest; nutrition gaps; and action planning. For more information, or to register, please contact Cathy Jones at 812-888-5159 or by e-mail at catherine.jones@vinu.edu.