newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Generations column

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

GENERATIONS TO OFFER LIVING A HEALTHY LIFE WITH CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN JUNE. Generations will be offering a free 6-week course, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, from 10 a.m.-noon every Tuesday beginning June 1 through July 13 at Robert E. Green Activities Center on the Vincennes University campus, 120 W. Harrison St. According to the National Council on Aging, about 80% of older adults have at least one chronic disease, and 68% have at least two. Many adults with conditions such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis, and others struggle to find ways to manage their condition. This program will address issues faced by individuals dealing with chronic disease. Some of the topics discussed during the course of this program are: techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep; decision-making skills to better deal with medication use and treatment options; exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; pacing activity and rest; nutrition gaps; and action planning. For more information, or to register, please contact Cathy Jones at 812-888-5159 or by e-mail at catherine.jones@vinu.edu.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
Vincennes, IN
Health
City
Vincennes, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cathy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Retirement#Chronic Disease#Older Adults#Healthy People#Thoughts#Osteoporosis#Alzheimer S Association#Greater Indiana Chapter#Alzheimer S Association#June Generations#Chronic Conditions#Adult Children#General Caregiver#Arthritis#Overcoming Challenges#Lung Disease#Interest Forms#Techniques#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Vincennes, INwamwamfm.com

GSH to host Women’s Wellness Fair

Good Samaritan is offering a Women’s Wellness Fair next month. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 8 at Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes from 7 to 10 a.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. (EST). Because of the ongoing pandemic, this year’s event will be similar...
Vincennes, INwzdm.com

Good Samaritan Offering Women’s Health Fair

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is offering a Women’s Wellness Fair this June. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 8th at Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes from 7 to 10 a.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. To participate in this year’s event, women must make...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Mental Health America

This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined, and a lot of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities. Now, more than ever, we need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. That’s why during May (Mental Health Month) Mental Health America of Knox County is highlighting #Tools2Thrive — what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19.
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Covid in the Community Is Down– But Not Out

Knox County Health Department authorities remind everyone to keep cautious about Covid-19 in the community. Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart says at last report, Knox County’s Covid numbers have looked good. Dr. Stewart knows Covid-based hospitalizations are down, but are not out. The County’s Covid vaccination clinic will...
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Local briefs

A new Broadband Task Force associated with the Knox County Development Corp., in partnership with Purdue University, is asking all Knox County households and businesses, especially those with limited internet service, to participate in a survey, the results of which could eventually support the expansion of high-speed internet access here.
Vincennes, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Church news

EDITOR’S NOTE: To add your church information, email it to vscnews@suncommercial.com before noon on the prior Thursday. ASBURY CHAPEL AND BICKNELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Bicknell Asbury Chapel, 11744 E. Ragsdale Road, worship service is at 9 a.m. and Bicknell United Methodist Church, 309 W. Third St., worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Pastor is Greg Waggoner.
Seymour, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Engagement

Michelle and Jayson Young of Dubois, formerly of Vincennes, announce the engagement of their son, Justin Young of Dubois, to Hannah Wood of Seymour, the daughter of Pastor Shepehn and Michelle Wood of Seymour. Hannah was a 2017 graduate of Seymour High School, and she obtained her Bachelor of Science...
Vincennes, INwzdm.com

Lechner: Pantheon Partnerships Are Vital

The Pantheon Business Theater is hosing a series of events this week, leading up to an official ribbon cutting and open house on Friday evening. The Pantheon facility is located at Fifth and Main Streets in downtown Vincennes. Knox County Council president Bob Lechner has been a Pantheon backer from...