Chase Mastricola has been nominated as Wautoma High School’s Student of the Month. The following quote was given to describe Chase:. “Leadership and character mean different things to different people. Chase Mastricola has grown into a natural leader, but does it in such a subtle way. He truly leads by quiet example. He’s become the unofficial student to go to if there’s a question in class and helps others in class when needed. His classmates know they can go to him with a question and he’ll be willing to provide them with an answer or the necessary assistance. As a student mentor for class, I have leaned on him to provide the underclassmen with proper examples of lifts, safety and general weight training etiquette.