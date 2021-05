Over at Prestige Auto Body on West 19th street, it's not unusual to see a garage full of cars needed to be fixed. But this time of year, to see cars in the shop because of deer collisions it a bit unusual. There's not one, or two but four cars in the shop this morning. The most common time people will hit deer is the fall. But the owner at Prestige Auto Body has noticed more and more car owners coming in with deer damage, which is unusual according to Victor Irizarry.