Despite being player short in second half, United defeat Switchbacks
New Mexico United’s home away from home for part of the 2020 United Soccer League season in Colorado became the site of their latest triumph Friday night. Playing a man down for the final 40 minutes after a second-half red card left just 10 players on the field, the United knocked off Colorado Springs, 3-1, on a night when the host Switchbacks FC staged the grand opening of their new $42 million downtown stadium.www.santafenewmexican.com