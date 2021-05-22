Despite being player short in second half, United defeat Switchbacks

About Melvin: Melvin is in his second season with the Switchbacks. He played three college seasons with the University of North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks from 2013-15. While there, Melvin played in 2013 — 2014 with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-23 in the Premier Development League. In 2015, he was loaned to Calgary Foothills in the United States League PDL where he became the No. 1 starter until returning to UNC-Wilmington for their 2015 season. Melvin signed his first professional contract with Whitecaps FC 2 of the USL in February 2016. He joined the USL Championship side with the Switchbacks in January 2020 and started 11 games.