MLS

Despite being player short in second half, United defeat Switchbacks

By The New Mexican
Santafe New Mexican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico United’s home away from home for part of the 2020 United Soccer League season in Colorado became the site of their latest triumph Friday night. Playing a man down for the final 40 minutes after a second-half red card left just 10 players on the field, the United knocked off Colorado Springs, 3-1, on a night when the host Switchbacks FC staged the grand opening of their new $42 million downtown stadium.

www.santafenewmexican.com
