REACH OUT TO NEIGHBORS — OLDER AMERICANS MONTH 2021. As we celebrate Older Americans Month in May, we will be encouraging community members to share their experiences. One way that we can find strength and create a stronger future is to reach out to neighbors. Even if you can’t get together in person right now, you can still connect with your neighbors. Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores, or deliver a home-cooked meal. Together, we can create communities of strength!