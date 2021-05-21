newsbreak-logo
DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER RAIN AND FLOODING

nuecesco.com
 4 days ago

Click here to view original document: Declaration of Local Disaster Rain and Flooding 2021 05.21. WHEREAS, on the 21st day of May 2021 (as of 10:00 a.m.), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ("NOAA") National Weather Service continued the Flood Warning for the Oso Creek affecting Nueces County, and forecast that "moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast" and that Oso Creek "is expected to continue a slow fall to below flood stage this evening" and the warning remains in effect until further notice;" and.

www.nuecesco.com
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kleberg County in south central Texas Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Spohn Hospital South, Bay Area Medical Center, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Corpus Christi Country Club, Waldron Field, Flour Bluff, La Palmera Mall, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Cabaniss Field, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Cole Park, Del Mar College East Campus, Downtown Corpus Christi, Del Mar College West Campus, Padre Balli Park, Packery Channel and Corpus Christi North Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay, Oso Creek and Petronila Creek.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Weather forecast for Corpus Christi

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Nueces County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Northeastern Nueces County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flooding from recent rainfall. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Rockport, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Pothole Repairs and Median Maintenance During Inclement Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Public Works Department began a pothole blitz, where additional crews were assigned to repair potholes at an accelerated timeline to assist in repairing more than 4,000 potholes in a two week period from May 10 – May 24. Due to recent heavy rains, the pothole blitz will be extended an additional week until June 1. Crews are now estimated to completed more than 6,000 potholes in this three-week timeframe.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nueces County in south central Texas Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 9 miles north of Alice, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Corpus Christi forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Twigg Street improvements to cause road closures beginning Monday, May 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists, beware!. Starting on Monday, May 24, the Public Works Department will begin scheduled street improvements on Twigg Street, between Mesquite Street and Shoreline Boulevard. These improvements require a complete street closure and parking restrictions, city officials said. Construction is expected to last one week, and residents should expect daily closures to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NUECES WESTERN SAN PATRICIO...NORTHERN JIM WELLS...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1057 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tynan to near Mathis to near Alfred-South La Paloma to Alice. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Mathis, San Patricio and Tynan around 1105 AM CDT. West Sinton around 1115 AM CDT. Papalote, Banquete, Edroy and Bluntzer around 1120 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1125 AM CDT. Robstown, Sinton, Odem and Calallen around 1130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include North San Pedro, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 11 and 36. US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 676. US Highway 181 between mile markers 608 and 626. US Highway 77 between mile markers 628 and 658. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Jim Wells County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Nueces A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NUECES AND NORTHERN JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alfred, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alice Acres, Alfred, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 662 and 676. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
Kleberg County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NUECES...SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO AND NORTHEASTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 1206 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Clarkwood, or over Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi around 1215 PM CDT. Del Mar College East Campus and Cole Park around 1220 PM CDT. Cabaniss Field and Driscoll Childrens Hospital around 1225 PM CDT. South Texas Botanical Gardens, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Corpus Christi Country Club, Spohn Hospital South, La Palmera Mall, Bay Area Medical Center, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Waldron Field and Flour Bluff around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Tuloso, Chapman Ranch, North San Pedro, Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and Petronila. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 20. US Highway 181 between mile markers 644 and 648. US Highway 77 between mile markers 652 and 658. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi Journal

Get weather-ready — Corpus Christi’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corpus Christi: Friday, May 14: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;