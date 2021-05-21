DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER RAIN AND FLOODING

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Kleberg County in south central Texas Southeastern Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Spohn Hospital South, Bay Area Medical Center, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Corpus Christi Country Club, Waldron Field, Flour Bluff, La Palmera Mall, Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Cabaniss Field, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Cole Park, Del Mar College East Campus, Downtown Corpus Christi, Del Mar College West Campus, Padre Balli Park, Packery Channel and Corpus Christi North Beach. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Corpus Christi Bay, Oso Creek and Petronila Creek.