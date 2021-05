At First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, Pastor Michael Bodger will teach from the Gospel of John, 17:6–19 on Sunday, May 16. Both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services will consider these last words of Jesus, a prayer for those disciples God has given Him, who will soon stand alone upon Christ’s arrest and Crucifixion. Jesus prays, “They are not of the world, even as I am not of it. Sanctify them by the truth of your Word.”