Napoleon schools announce parking changes

ARCHBOLD — Summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center. Summer school begins June 14 and ends July 8. Once a student begins, they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. All classes must be completed by 11 a.m. July 8 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.