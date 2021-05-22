newsbreak-logo
Henry County, OH

Napoleon schools announce parking changes

Crescent-News
 5 days ago

Napoleon Area City Schools have announced the Westmoreland Avenue parking lot expansion and sidewalk project will begin on Monday. Effective Monday, the gravel parking lot behind Buckenmeyer Stadium will be closed. Parking for any practices or games at the softball and baseball fields will be limited to the Henry County Garage or parking spaces along Briarheath Avenue. Effective May 31, the front Napoleon Elementary School parking lot will be closed.

