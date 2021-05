BELTON, Texas — The McLane family of Temple has made a major gift to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor for a new video board at Crusader Stadium. “Our family wanted to make this investment in Crusader Stadium because we believe that athletic programs play a fundamental role in tying the student body to the university and strengthening school spirit,” Drayton McLane Jr. said in a release from the university. “We love supporting UMHB because the university is committed to Christian values, which has always been important to us.”