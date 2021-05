It is not every day that an artist emerges out of the chaos and begins making a name for himself independently. Over the last few years, Travis Shyn has been creating music through self-expression and has amassed a small following across his social media and streaming accounts. Born in the streets of South Korea Travis Shyn made a divine promise, that if someone would help lift him off of the ground, that one day he would be able to do the same for another person. That day came when he was adopted by a Korean American family in the Northwest. Travis is now based out of Washington DC and has been making music seriously for 3 years.