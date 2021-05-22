newsbreak-logo
Former Adminstrator, Supervisor of Illinois Secretary of State Department of Vehicle Services Sentenced for Fraud Scheme

By eNews Park Forest
enewspf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield, IL-(ENEWSPF)- A former administrator and supervisor for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Department of Vehicle Services, Candace Faye Wanzo, 58, of Centralia, Ill., has been ordered to serve 18 months in federal prison for defrauding the Secretary of State’s Office and the Illinois Department of Revenue. During the video conference hearing on May 6, 2021, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough ordered Wanzo to pay restitution and that she remain on supervised release for three years following completion of her prison term.

