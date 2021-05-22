Google Pixel ad campaign pairs the ease of switching with absolutely random activities [Videos]

The latest iPhone 12, iPhone SE and more are on sale right now. Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus and more Android devices are on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with deals and we actually got some variety today when it comes to Apple products. Best Buy is currently running a sale on iPhones but of course, there’s a catch. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini which is available for 100 dollars off if you activate on Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are offering up to 1000 dollars in savings depending on the carrier, kind of a BOGO option. The iPhone SE is also available for 50 dollars off on certain carriers, or unlocked for 400 bucks. Sticking to Best Buy, the Surface Laptop 3 Is currently 400 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 1600 bucks. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy S21 5G is currently available for 50 dollars off, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 800 bucks. Finally, they also have the OnePlus 8T for 150 dollars off, leaving the base model for 600 bucks. We have a ton of more deals on Pixels, monitors and more in the links in the description.