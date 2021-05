When José Mourinho was hired at Manchester United, the slogan was he’d never failed to win the league at any club. By the time Mourinho was hired at Tottenham, that slogan was downgraded to a promise that he’d never failed to win a trophy. Then came the pointed, wordless statement from Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy just before this season’s League Cup final: Mourinho was fired before he would get the chance to maintain any of the above.