Adolis Walks it Off Over Astros in Extra Innings

Garcia and the Rangers are preparing for opposing pitchers to alter how they pitch to him, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Garcia has clobbered fastballs since joining the Rangers. Over his first 26 games, he was thrown fastballs 57.1 percent of the time and he put the ball in play 36 times at an average exit velocity of 94.7 mph. He hit .351 against the pitch. Meanwhile, his average was .071 against off-speed offerings. As such, Garcia has been working daily with pitching machines to adjust to what he and the team see coming. The key for Garcia is to stay in his hot zone and not chase.