Adolis Walks it Off Over Astros in Extra Innings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8. Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field. Haniger easily scored and when the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward to the plate. Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag. Joey Gallo homered twice and Garcia also went deep before Heim hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth.