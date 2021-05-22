Devers, Santana go deep, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-3

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Perez allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings. The AL East-leading Red Sox have won three in a row. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall one game under .500. Boston batters struck out 17 times against four pitchers, but still scored 11 runs. Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out nine in five innings.

