Netflix Unveils Three Animated Projects From Asian American Creators

We have a global problem that spans not only anime, but the entire entertainment industry itself, and that problem is representation. In celebration of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I got a chance to sit down and speak with a few incredibly talented actors in the anime industry, including Emi Lo (Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni – GOU, The Legend of Hei, Appare-Ranman), Apphiya Yu (Assassination Classroom, Dragon Ball Super, Dr. Stone), and Shawn Gann (My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, Borderlands 3.) We took our time discussing how representation in the industry has changed in recent years, but also where it still needs to improve. So, let’s hear what they have to say about Asian-American representation in anime, as well as other entertainment mediums!