Netflix Unveils Three Animated Projects From Asian American Creators

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced a film and two series, all animated, from an array of Asian American and Asian creators, producers, and actors. All are set to debut in 2023. Announcing the projects in a blog post, Jane Lee, manager at Netflix Animation, wrote: “Watching my favorite cartoons growing up, I rarely saw a face or name like mine, and certainly never as the hero. But I always had a passion for animation, and now I get to reclaim the space for myself and others who deserve to see ourselves on screen.”

www.cartoonbrew.com
