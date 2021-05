With a fair amount of Americans vaccinated now, many nail salons across the country are up and running again. As exciting as this is, it doesn’t mean you should necessarily ditch doing your nails at home for good — after all, some (see: many) people became bonafide pros during quarantine last year, so it would be a shame to let those skills go to waste. Plus, there’s some truly amazing products on the market that make the whole DIY process super simple. As for the best at-home gel nail polishes available, well, there’s a few things you should be looking for when shopping this category.