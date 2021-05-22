newsbreak-logo
Terre Haute, IN

THPD investigating late night shooting on city's north side

ICN
ICN
 5 days ago

Lucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry 
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's north side after emergency crews responded to a report of an injured person late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. , multiple agencies responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Dahlen Avenue on a report of a gunshot wound. 

Terre Haute, INPosted by
ICN

Woman shoots man in the back for taking her alcohol , phone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is facing multiple charges after police allege she shot a man outside his residence on the city's north side late Friday night. Lexus Dunbar,22, was booked into the Vigo Co. Jail around 2 a.m Saturday. She is charged with battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
Terre Haute, INPosted by
ICN

THPD: Motorcyclist was speeding at time of fatal crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV on the city's east side Friday evening. Tyler E. Miller, 29, was pronounced deceased just after being transported by ambulance to a Terre Haute hospital. His son, 11-year-old Jake was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time and suffered a broken leg and other injuries. He was transported to an Indianapolis area hospital, where he was treated and released for the injuries suffered in the crash.
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Shots fired during overnight chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say several shots were fired during a early morning chase Friday. The chase started around 3:30 a.m. It ended at 13th and College where the suspects' car was stopped. Police are not releasing details right now, but we've heard that at least one person...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

Police investigate downtown Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in downtown Terre Haute. It happened around 12:30 Friday afternoon near 15th and Walnut Streets. When our crew arrived, they observed multiple police cars, an ambulance, and a fire truck in the area. Bill Riley, the Communications...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Terre Haute, INwibqam.com

Shots fired at THPD during 20 minute pursuit; 3 in custody

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning after shots were fired at Terre Haute police during a pursuit, according to Police Chief Shawn Keen. Keen said the incident began around 3:38 a.m. Friday when officers attempted a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle...
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

2 in custody following Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was reportedly shot in Terre Haute Friday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a male shooting victim in the area of 15th and Walnut streets around 1 p.m. Friday. After checking the area for suspects, two individuals were located and detained, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
Terre Haute, INindianacentralnews.com

Shots fired at police during early morning pursuit in Terre Haute

A police pursuit on Terre Haute's south side turned more dangerous as a suspect began firing shots at officers early Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., officers attempted to stop the suspects' blue passenger car. A pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop. According to scanner traffic, at least three suspects were inside the vehicle. They led police around the area of S. 19th and Walnut Streets and ended at the intersection of S. 13th Street and College Avenue. At least two suspects were apprehended at gunpoint after the car finally came to a stop. However, at the time of this report, one suspect remained at large after fleeing on foot.
Terre Haute, INGreensburg Daily News

Updated: Two jailed after shooting in Terre Haute

Update, 4:15 p.m.: Two Terre Haute teens face charges of aggravated battery and robbery in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon at 15th and Walnut streets. Javier M. Jamerson, 17, and Damien W. Swinson Jr., 18, are jailed and await formal charges next week. Police Chief Shawn Keen said the...
Terre Haute, INThe Evening News

3 arrested in pursuit, shots fired at police

Three people have been arrested in connection with gunfire directed at city police during a pursuit early today. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers attempted a traffic stop about 3:38 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier call for shots fired. The driver refused...
Vigo County, INTribune-Star

Trial begins today in 2018 homicide

Jury selection is to begin today for a man jailed in connection with a July 2018 stabbing that left one man dead. Ashley Alan Richey, 38, faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in Vigo Superior Court 6. Richey is accused of stabbing his roommate, 44-year-old Bradley A....
Vigo County, INWTHI

Injuries reported in Wednesday night crash

PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are injured after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened around 9:30 Wednesday night. Police and emergency crews responded to U.S. 41 and East Weeks Drive near Pimento. Police confirm a piece of farm equipment and a small vehicle collided. At least one...