THPD investigating late night shooting on city's north side

Lucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's north side after emergency crews responded to a report of an injured person late Friday night.



Around 11 p.m. , multiple agencies responded to the scene in the 1400 block of Dahlen Avenue on a report of a gunshot wound.

