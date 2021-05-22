newsbreak-logo
BC-The Conversation for May 18, 10am, ADVISORY

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Here's a look at what The Conversation, a non-profit source of explanatory journalism from experts in academia, is offering today.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS:

-Antarctica

-Transgender athletes

-AIDS vaccine

STORIES:

COMMENTARY The pandemic’s not over yet, but these world leaders have already cemented their place in history for failing to effectively combat the deadly coronavirus. Some of them didn’t even really try. 1352 words. By Sumit Ganguly, Indiana University; Dorothy Chin, University of California, Los Angeles; Elizabeth J King, University of Michigan; Elize Massard da Fonseca, Fundação Getulio Vargas; Salvador Vázquez del Mercado, Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas, and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan

COMMENTARY New research confirms that unfair police treatment is psychologically damaging and that the consequences are decidedly worse for certain racial and ethnic groups. 747 words. By Christopher R. Dennison, University at Buffalo and Jessica Finkeldey, State University of New York at Fredonia

COMMENTARY Since there is no typical transgender athlete, broad rules don’t seem appropriate. But that’s exactly what legislation seeks to do. 1478 words. By Chris W. Surprenant, University of New Orleans

COMMENTARY Disasters highlight the cost of society’s love of efficiency. Nature, in contrast, favors resilience. Being more like nature offers benefits for society, especially in the face of the climate crisis. 1295 words. By Moshe Y. Vardi, Rice University

COMMENTARY Many governments, including the US, already collect and make public population statistics that could help them prepare for the next pandemic. 759 words. By R. Alexander Bentley, University of Tennessee

Are your parents responsible for your cavities, or do you need to floss more?

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY Cavity-free teeth depend on many factors, and heredity may not be the most important. 933 words. By Jeffrey Ebersole, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

COMMENTARY The Biden administration wants workers in child care and pre-K programs to earn at least $15 per hour. 612 words. By Melissa M. Jozwiak, Texas A&M-San Antonio and Carl Sheperis, Texas A&M-San Antonio

RELIGION Sharia is often portrayed as being brutal and barbaric. However, in many parts of the world, women are using Sharia to stop oppressive practices. 877 words. By Mark Fathi Massoud, University of California, Santa Cruz

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY If emissions continue at their current pace, Antarctica will cross a threshold into runaway sea rise when today’s kids are raising families. Pulling CO2 out of the air later won’t stop the ice loss. 1021 words. By Julie Brigham-Grette, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Andrea Dutton, University of Wisconsin-Madison

HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don’t we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?

COMMENTARY Scientists developed vaccines for COVID-19 in a matter of months. Why after 37 years do we still not have one for HIV/AIDS? On HIV Vaccine Awareness Day, it’s an important question to ask. 1258 words. By Ronald C. Desrosiers, University of Miami

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

